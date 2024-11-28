Panther Metals Revises Meeting Notice Amid Option Error

Panther Metals Ltd. (AU:PNT) has released an update.

Panther Metals Ltd has issued an addendum to its notice of general meeting to correct an error regarding Sub-Underwriting Options for Cumulus Wealth ahead of its scheduled meeting on December 13, 2024. The company reassures shareholders that the proxy form remains unchanged and the corrected documents are available online. This move reflects Panther Metals’ commitment to transparency and accuracy in its shareholder communications.

