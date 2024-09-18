Panther Metals Refocuses on Core Exploration Projects

Panther Metals Plc (GB:PALM) has released an update.

Panther Metals PLC has terminated its agreement with Shear Gold Exploration Corporation for the Manitou Lakes Project in Ontario, Canada, to concentrate on more advanced projects in its portfolio, particularly in the critical minerals sector. This strategic shift aligns with growing support for critical minerals at federal and provincial levels in Canada and allows for the advancement of Panther’s Dotted Lake and Obonga projects. The termination offers Shear Gold an opportunity to further develop Manitou Lakes independently.

