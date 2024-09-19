Panther Metals Ltd. Raises Funds for Gold Drilling

Panther Metals Ltd. (AU:PNT) has released an update.

Panther Metals Ltd. successfully completed a capital raising exercise, securing $1.96 million through an entitlement offer and an additional $261,000 via a follow-on placement due to high demand from investors. The funds will primarily finance a 7,000m drilling program at the Laverton Gold Project and advance studies at the Coglia Nickel-Cobalt Project. The company expressed gratitude to its shareholders and is poised for exploration and potential discoveries.

For further insights into AU:PNT stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.