Panther Metals Ltd Issues Correction to Director’s Interest Notice

An update from Panther Metals Ltd. ( (AU:PNT) ) is now available.

Panther Metals Ltd has issued a correction to a previously lodged ‘Change of Director’s Interest Notice’ for Director Daniel Tuffin. The corrected notice reflects the accurate number of fully paid ordinary shares held by Tuffaco Pty Ltd, which is 13,691,130. This correction ensures transparency and accuracy in the company’s reporting obligations, maintaining trust with stakeholders and regulatory compliance.

More about Panther Metals Ltd.

Panther Metals Ltd is a company operating in the metals and mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker PNT.

Average Trading Volume: 2,721,663

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.68M

