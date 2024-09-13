Panther Metals Invests in Fulcrum’s Growth

Panther Metals Plc (GB:PALM) has released an update.

Panther Metals PLC, a mineral exploration company, has announced a subscription agreement to raise approximately £643,500 through issuing new shares in Fulcrum Metals PLC. The proceeds aim to accelerate growth and development of various gold tailings projects, including the Teck-Hughes and Sylvanite projects, while exploring opportunities for sustainable metal extraction technologies. Panther holds a 15.26% stake in Fulcrum, as well as a 2% net smelter return royalty over the Big Bear Project.

