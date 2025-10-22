Panther Metals Announces Director’s Interest Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Panther Metals Ltd. ( (AU:PNT) ) has shared an update.

Panther Metals Ltd announced a change in the director’s interest, with Kerim Sener converting 1,612,500 performance rights into fully paid ordinary shares. This adjustment in securities reflects a strategic move following the vesting of conditions, potentially impacting the company’s stock structure and signaling confidence in its future prospects.

More about Panther Metals Ltd.

Panther Metals Ltd is a company involved in the exploration and development of mineral resources, focusing primarily on metals. The company operates within the mining industry and aims to capitalize on the demand for various metals by developing its exploration projects.

Average Trading Volume: 2,713,235

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.37M

