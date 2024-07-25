Pantheon Resources Launches Discounted Share Offer

Pantheon Resources (GB:PANR) has released an update.

Pantheon Resources PLC has announced a fundraising initiative to raise capital through a conditional offer for subscription of new ordinary shares at a discounted issue price, alongside an accelerated bookbuilding process and a direct subscription by directors. The funds will be utilized for drilling the Megrez-1 well, working capital, and further development of the company’s asset portfolio. Retail investors in the UK have the opportunity to participate in the PrimaryBid Offer, with a minimum subscription and the possibility of oversubscription.

