Pantera Minerals Advances Smackover Lithium Brine Project with Key Developments

An announcement from Pantera Minerals Ltd.

Pantera Minerals Ltd. announced significant advancements in its lithium brine project, highlighted by the completion of a 3D Static Geological Model by SLB. This model is crucial for identifying optimal drilling locations and further de-risking the exploration process. Despite initial challenges with a re-entry well, Pantera is moving forward with planning its first standalone well, expected to enhance the collection of lithium brine samples. The company also successfully raised additional funds through a shareholder entitlement offer, supporting its ambitious exploration plans.

More about Pantera Minerals Ltd.

Pantera Minerals Ltd. operates in the lithium industry, focusing on lithium brine exploration and development in the Smackover Formation, Arkansas. The company has positioned itself as a leading acreage holder, with over 26,000 net acres, competing with major industry players like Exxon Mobil and Equinor.

YTD Price Performance: -5.56%

Average Trading Volume: 1,050,205

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

