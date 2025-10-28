Pantera Lithium Ltd Requests Voluntary Suspension Pending Key Announcement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pantera Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:PFE) ) has provided an update.

Pantera Lithium Ltd has requested a voluntary suspension of its securities from trading on the ASX, pending an announcement regarding material tenement agreements. This suspension is expected to be lifted with the announcement’s release, anticipated by October 29, 2025, which could have implications for the company’s operational strategies and stakeholder interests.

More about Pantera Minerals Ltd.

Pantera Lithium Ltd is a company operating in the lithium industry, focusing on the exploration and development of lithium resources. The company is involved in securing and managing tenement agreements crucial for its operations and market presence.

Average Trading Volume: 2,431,194

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

