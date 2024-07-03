Panoro Energy Gears Up for Drilling Campaign

Panoro Energy ASA (PESAF) has released an update.

Panoro Energy ASA is set to recommence its drilling campaign in Equatorial Guinea, with operations including two infill wells in Block G and an exploration well in Block S. The company, with interests in various African assets, is optimistic about the potential impact of the Akeng Deep well, which could significantly benefit their adjacent operated Block EG-01. CEO John Hamilton expresses confidence in the positive prospects of the upcoming drilling activities.

