Panoro Energy ASA Continues Share Buyback Efforts

Panoro Energy ASA has actively purchased 100,000 of its own shares at an average price of NOK 26.7199, as part of a share buyback program totaling NOK 100 million on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Following these transactions, the company’s total holding of its own shares has reached 1,146,500, equating to 0.98% of its share capital. The share buyback program is executed in agreement with Arctic Securities AS.

