Panoro Energy Advances Share Buyback Program

Panoro Energy ASA has been actively purchasing its own shares, with a total of 150,000 shares acquired between June 17 and June 21, 2024, at an average price of NOK 33.1861 per share. This is part of a larger share buyback program announced on May 23, 2024, to buy back up to NOK 100 million worth of shares. Following the recent transactions, the company now holds 620,000 of its own shares, equating to 0.53% of its share capital.

