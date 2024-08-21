Panoramic Resources Set for ASX Delisting

Panoramic Resources Limited (AU:PAN) has released an update.

Panoramic Resources Limited, currently under administration, is set to be delisted from the Australian Securities Exchange after opting not to pay the necessary listing fees due to the costs and administrative burden outweighing the benefits of remaining listed. The company’s shares have already been suspended since November 2023, preventing any trading or transfer of shares. While the delisting will not affect this suspension, the company continues to negotiate a Deed of Company Arrangement and will update stakeholders through their online portal and a forthcoming creditors’ meeting.

