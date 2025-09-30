Pangea Natural Foods Engages Marketing Service Providers to Boost Market Presence

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Pangea Natural Food, Inc. ( (TSE:PNGA) ) has issued an announcement.

Pangea Natural Foods Inc. has engaged Native Ads Inc. and GRA Enterprises LLC, operating as the National Inflation Association, for investor relations and communication services. Native Ads will execute a comprehensive digital marketing campaign with a budget of up to $175,000, focusing on digital media advertising and search engine marketing, while NIA will utilize its distribution channels to highlight Pangea’s growth and projects. These strategic partnerships aim to enhance Pangea’s market presence and investor engagement without issuing securities as compensation.

Spark’s Take on TSE:PNGA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:PNGA is a Underperform.

Pangea Natural Food, Inc. has substantial financial challenges, including negative margins and cash flows, which heavily impact its overall stock score. While technical indicators show some upward momentum, the stock is overbought, adding risk. The valuation remains unattractive due to negative earnings. Recent corporate events, such as acquisitions and financing, could provide future opportunities but do not counterbalance the current financial distress.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:PNGA stock, click here.

More about Pangea Natural Food, Inc.

Pangea Natural Foods Inc. is a North American manufacturer specializing in clean-label, plant-based foods and innovative wellness products. Through its subsidiary Amino Innovations, the company offers advanced, needle-free peptide therapies that support recovery, cognitive function, and overall health.

Average Trading Volume: 62,304

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$6.21M

For detailed information about PNGA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue