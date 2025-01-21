Pangea Natural Foods Announces Private Placement and Debt Settlements

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts and uncover their success rate and average return.

An update from Pangea Natural Food, Inc. ( (TSE:PNGA) ) is now available.

Pangea Natural Foods Inc. has announced a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 20,000,000 common shares at $0.025 per share, aiming to raise up to $500,000 for general corporate purposes and working capital. Additionally, the company has reached debt settlement agreements with creditors, issuing 20,000,000 shares to settle $500,000 of outstanding debt, potentially improving its financial stability and market position.

More about Pangea Natural Food, Inc.

Pangea Natural Foods Inc. is a food manufacturing company that specializes in producing and distributing high-quality food products. These products are nutritious and free from GMO ingredients, fillers, antibiotics, hormones, and bioengineered ingredients.

YTD Price Performance: 16.67%

Average Trading Volume: 28,803

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$1.38M

