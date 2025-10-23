Pandox AB Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results and Strategic Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Pandox AB ( ($SE:PNDX.B) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Pandox AB reported a solid financial performance for the third quarter of 2025, with a notable increase in revenues and net operating income across its leasing and own operations segments. The company announced a significant acquisition of Dalata Hotel Group plc, expected to enhance its portfolio with 31 new investment properties, potentially increasing its market value and profitability. This strategic move is anticipated to strengthen Pandox’s position in the hotel property market, particularly in the UK and Ireland, and is expected to yield substantial rental income, aligning with the company’s existing agreements.

The most recent analyst rating on ($SE:PNDX.B) stock is a Hold with a SEK190.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pandox AB stock, see the SE:PNDX.B Stock Forecast page.

More about Pandox AB

Pandox AB is a company operating in the hotel property sector, primarily focusing on leasing and managing hotel properties. It is involved in both owning and operating hotel properties, with a market focus on the UK and Ireland.

Average Trading Volume: 124,612

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK36.12B

For an in-depth examination of PNDX.B stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue