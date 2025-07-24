Pandox AB and Eiendomsspar AS Disclose Joint Offer Dealings for Dalata Hotel Group

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pandox AB ( ($SE:PNDX.B) ) has issued an announcement.

Pandox AB, in collaboration with Eiendomsspar AS, has disclosed dealings related to their joint offer for Dalata Hotel Group plc. The disclosure, made under the Irish Takeover Panel rules, reveals that Pandox and its subsidiary, Pandox Ireland DAC, hold significant interests in Dalata’s securities, which could impact the competitive landscape in the hotel industry.

Pandox AB

Pandox AB is a leading company in the hospitality industry, primarily focused on hotel property ownership and management. The company operates across various markets, offering a range of services that include hotel operations and asset management.

