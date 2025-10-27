Panbela Therapeutics Advances Pancreatic Cancer Study with SBP-101

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. ((PBLA)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. is conducting a study titled ‘A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study of Nab-Paclitaxel and Gemcitabine With or Without SBP-101 in Subjects Previously Untreated for Metastatic Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma.’ The study aims to evaluate the efficacy of adding SBP-101 to the standard treatment of nab-paclitaxel and gemcitabine in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, a critical area of research given the aggressive nature of this cancer.

The intervention being tested is SBP-101, a small molecule polyamine metabolic inhibitor, administered alongside nab-paclitaxel and gemcitabine. The purpose is to determine if SBP-101 can enhance treatment efficacy.

This is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study with a parallel intervention model. Participants are randomly assigned to either the experimental arm receiving SBP-101 with standard treatment or the control arm receiving a placebo with standard treatment. The study employs quadruple masking to ensure unbiased results, focusing on treatment as the primary purpose.

The study began on January 13, 2022, and is currently recruiting participants. The last update was submitted on November 4, 2024, indicating ongoing progress. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s development and anticipated outcomes.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Panbela Therapeutics’ stock performance, as successful results may lead to increased investor confidence and market interest. The competitive landscape in pancreatic cancer treatment is intense, and advancements in this area could position Panbela favorably against competitors.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

