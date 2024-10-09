Pan Asian Holdings Announces Strategic Collaboration

Pan Asian Holdings Limited (SG:5EW) has released an update.

Pan Asian Holdings Limited has entered into an exclusive two-year collaboration agreement with Absolute Inspection Pte Ltd to combine their expertise in identifying and referring business opportunities in landed real estate. The partnership is aimed at leveraging Pan Asian Holdings’ strengths in construction, interior design, and software development, and Absolute Inspection’s specialization in workmanship defects inspection. The Board believes this collaboration will mutually benefit both companies by maximizing the potential to identify and allocate business opportunities.

