Pan Asia Metals Unveils Copper Potential in Chile

Pan Asia Metals Ltd. has completed its first phase of geochemical exploration at the Rosario Copper Project in Chile, revealing promising signs of high-grade copper. The project, situated near a long-operating copper mine, shows potential for simple heap leaching operations, with initial fieldwork indicating numerous drill-ready targets. As copper prices remain strong, Pan Asia Metals is well-positioned to capitalize on the market with upcoming drill rig mobilization planned for November.

