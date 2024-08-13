Pan Asia Metals Secures Promising Copper Project

Pan Asia Metals Ltd. (AU:PAM) has released an update.

Pan Asia Metals Ltd. has solidified its foray into the copper market by securing a binding Option Agreement to acquire 100% of the Chilean ‘Rosario Copper Project’. Strategically located in Chile’s prolific Central Copper Belt, the project boasts high-grade copper samples and is well-placed in terms of infrastructure, suggesting a promising low-cost operation. This acquisition aligns with the company’s strategy to position itself in the lower third of the cost curve in the battery metals sector.

For further insights into AU:PAM stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.