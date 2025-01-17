Pan Asia Environmental Protection Group Announces Disposal of U.S. Subsidiary Stake

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

An announcement from Pan Asia Environmental Protection Group Ltd. ( (HK:0556) ) is now available.

Pan Asia Environmental Protection Group Ltd. has announced the disposal of a 51% equity interest in its U.S. subsidiary, Turing AI Technologies Group USA, as part of a discloseable and connected transaction. The valuation of the U.S. subsidiary’s interest in a Business Cooperation Agreement was conducted using a discounted cash flow method, considered a profit forecast under the Listing Rules. This transaction reflects the company’s strategic decisions and compliance with regulatory requirements, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Pan Asia Environmental Protection Group Ltd.

Pan Asia Environmental Protection Group Ltd. operates in the environmental protection industry, focusing on projects related to technology and innovation. The company engages in various business ventures, including technology-driven solutions for disaster recovery and storage networks.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Average Trading Volume: 198,588

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$475.2M

Find detailed analytics on 0556 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.