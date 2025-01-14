Pan American Energy Raises C$400,000 Through Private Placement

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

An update from Pan American Energy ( (TSE:PNRG) ) is now available.

Pan American Energy Corp. has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, raising C$400,000 through the issuance of 5,000,000 units. The funds are earmarked for general working capital purposes. Additionally, the company has decided not to proceed with a previously planned debt settlement through the issuance of units at this time.

More about Pan American Energy

Pan American Energy Corp. is an exploration stage company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties containing battery metals in North America. The company has a significant interest in the Big Mack Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada, with an option to increase its stake.

YTD Price Performance: -14.06%

Average Trading Volume: 31,174

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.25M

