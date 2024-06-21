Pan American Energy Enhances Lithium Prospecting

Pan American Energy (TSE:PNRG) has released an update.

Pan American Energy has successfully concluded their Spring 2024 field prospecting and sampling at the Big Mack Lithium Project, in collaboration with the University of Regina’s Institute of Microbial Systems and Society. The program aimed to integrate geomicrobiology techniques with traditional geochemical and geophysical data to enhance drill target selection for rare metal deposits. The company anticipates that the combined approach will refine their exploratory efforts and is awaiting a potential NSERC grant to fund further research.

For further insights into TSE:PNRG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.