Pampa Energía Adjusts Share Buyback Terms

Pampa Energía S.A. has announced an amendment to its share repurchase program, initially approved on August 7, 2024, with a maximum allocation of $75 million over 120 days. The modification introduces a price condition, where the repurchase will automatically be suspended if the company’s share and ADR prices exceed the Board-set maximum limit. This change aims to regulate the buyback activity within the preset price boundaries for the duration of the program.

