Palm Beach Motor Yachts Acquires Iconic Racing Yacht Wild Oats XI

Grand Banks Yachts ( (SG:G50) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Palm Beach Motor Yachts, a subsidiary of Grand Banks Yachts, has acquired the renowned ocean-racing yacht Wild Oats XI, now renamed Palm Beach XI. This acquisition is set to enhance the company’s global presence and reputation for engineering excellence, as the yacht will undergo significant modifications to compete in the 80th Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race. The move reflects Palm Beach Motor Yachts’ commitment to innovation and performance, with CEO Mark Richards highlighting the strategic direction to build brand awareness and elevate the customer experience.

Grand Banks Yachts Limited is a company listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) that operates in the yacht manufacturing industry. It is known for its luxury yachts and has a subsidiary, Palm Beach Motor Yachts, which focuses on high-performance and innovative yacht designs.

