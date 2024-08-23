Palasino Holdings Gains Full Shareholder Support

Palasino Holdings Limited (HK:2536) has released an update.

Palasino Holdings Limited reported a unanimous approval of all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting on August 23, 2024, with 100% votes in favor for the adoption of financial statements, re-election of board members, and directors’ remuneration. The company also received near-unanimous support for the issuance and repurchase of shares, with over 99.99% approval, indicating strong shareholder confidence.

