Paladin Limited Announces Trading Suspension Date Correction

Paladin Limited (HK:0495) has released an update.

Paladin Limited has corrected an error in their previous announcement, clarifying that the suspension of trading in its shares will occur on 27 November 2024, instead of the previously stated date. Investors are urged to be cautious while dealing with the company’s shares, as the listing could be canceled if the suspension lasts for 18 months. The company plans to provide further updates as needed.

