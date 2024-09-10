Paladin Energy’s Acquisition of Fission Uranium Approved by Shareholders

Paladin Energy Ltd (AU:PDN) has released an update.

Paladin Energy Ltd has announced that Fission Uranium Corp. shareholders approved their acquisition plan, with a significant majority vote surpassing the required threshold. The successful vote is a major step towards Paladin’s expansion, which includes the strategic development of Fission’s Patterson Lake South project, alongside its own Langer Heinrich Mine, to leverage the increasing demand for uranium in global decarbonization efforts.

