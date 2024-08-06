Paladin Energy Significant Shareholder Update

Paladin Energy Ltd (AU:PDN) has released an update.

Paladin Energy Ltd has reported a change in the interests of a substantial holder, with State Street Bank and Trust Company being a notable entity retaining relevant interests due to securities lending agreements. This shift reflects a dynamic in the company’s voting power landscape, with implications for investors monitoring Paladin Energy’s shareholder structure and influence.

