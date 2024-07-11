Palace Capital Concludes Oversubscribed Tender Offer

Palace Capital (GB:PCA) has released an update.

Palace Capital plc has successfully concluded its Tender Offer, receiving an oversubscription with 26,793,801 Ordinary Shares tendered against the 8,667,760 shares on offer. The accepted shares will be repurchased for £21.7 million and cancelled, reducing the total issued share capital by approximately 23%. Following the completion, the company will have 28,892,535 Ordinary Shares in issue, with corresponding voting rights.

