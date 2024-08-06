PAL GROUP Posts Strong Quarterly Financials

PAL GROUP Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:2726) has released an update.

PAL GROUP Holdings Co., Ltd. reports a solid start to the fiscal year with a 9.5% increase in net sales and a 10.5% rise in operating profit for the quarter ending May 31, 2024. Despite the positive performance, the company’s year-end dividend forecast remains unchanged at 50 yen per share. Shareholders see a modest 3.7% gain in profit attributable to owners compared to the same period last year, with an equity ratio of 48.2% as of May 2024.

