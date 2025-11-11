PAL GROUP Holdings Announces Board Changes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

PAL GROUP Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (JP:2726) ) has provided an announcement.

PAL GROUP Holdings Co., Ltd. announced a change in its Board of Directors, with Takayo Watanabe being appointed as the Director and Vice Chairman of the Board, effective immediately. This change in leadership is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its governance and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2726) stock is a Buy with a Yen5312.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on PAL GROUP Holdings Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:2726 Stock Forecast page.

More about PAL GROUP Holdings Co., Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 1,404,470

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen391.6B

See more data about 2726 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue