Pakka Ltd Submits SEBI Compliance Certificate for FY 2025

Pakka Ltd has announced the submission of a compliance certificate under Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the fourth quarter and financial year ending March 31, 2025. This submission, facilitated by Skyline Financial Services Private Limited, underscores Pakka Ltd’s adherence to regulatory requirements, potentially reinforcing its credibility and operational transparency in the financial markets.

YTD Price Performance: -46.83%

Average Trading Volume: 19,752

Current Market Cap: 7.73B INR

