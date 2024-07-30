PainChek Ltd Eyes Global Expansion with Increased Licenses

PainChek Ltd (AU:PCK) has released an update.

PainChek Ltd has reported a 6% quarterly and 36% annual increase in global licenses, now totaling 95,000, with an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $4.6M once fully implemented. The company has also successfully completed a US FDA clinical study, setting the stage for a potential market entry with its pain assessment application into the North American market. Additionally, PainChek is gearing up for the Australian launch of its PainChek Infant App, targeting a new global market of 150 million newborns annually.

