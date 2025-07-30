PainChek Ltd Expands Global Reach with Strong Quarterly Growth and US Market Entry

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from PainChek Ltd ( (AU:PCK) ) is now available.

PainChek Ltd has announced a strong quarterly performance with a 10% increase in contracted licences and a 17% rise in implemented licences over the past year. The company completed a A$7.5 million placement to support its expansion into the US market, where it anticipates FDA clearance for its PainChek Adult application. Additionally, PainChek has begun marketing its Infant App in Australia, aiming to broaden its market reach. The company maintains a high global customer retention rate of over 85% and has established partnerships with major US healthcare providers, positioning itself for significant growth in the $582 million US long-term care market.

PainChek Ltd is a company that develops smart device-based pain assessment and monitoring applications. It operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on aged care facilities and homecare pain management. The company has a significant presence in ANZ, UK, and Canada with plans to expand into the US market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,736,545

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$68.16M

