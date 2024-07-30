PainChek Ltd Enhances Pain Management Globally

PainChek Ltd (AU:PCK) has released an update.

PainChek Ltd, the creator of the world’s first smartphone-based pain assessment app, has released information about their upcoming investor webinar where CEO Philip Daffas will discuss recent business developments and the Quarterly Activity Report. The app, which is regulatory-cleared in multiple regions and used in over 1,600 aged care facilities, streamlines pain management and supports compliance. PainChek is expanding its reach into home care, building on its success in accurately assessing pain in individuals who cannot self-report, such as those with dementia or infants.

For further insights into AU:PCK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.