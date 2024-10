PainChek Ltd (AU:PCK) has released an update.

John Murray, a director at PainChek Limited, has seen a change in his interests within the company as reported in an official filing to the ASX. Murray’s indirect and direct holdings remain unchanged at 14,238,592 and 2,772,847 ordinary shares respectively, but he has disposed of all 954,654 of his Performance Rights, which expired without being exercised or converted.

