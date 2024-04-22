Pact Group Nears Takeover Completion by Kin Group

Pact Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:PGH) has released an update.

Bennamon Industries Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Kin Group, has made an off-market takeover bid for Pact Group Holdings Ltd, with the offer closing on April 30, 2024. Already controlling 87.40% of Pact shares, Kin Group encourages the remaining shareholders to accept the purchase offer at $0.84 per share, promising payment within 5 business days of acceptance. No Pact shareholders have withdrawn their acceptance during a recent withdrawal period, indicating strong shareholder support for the takeover.

