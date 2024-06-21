PACS Group Inc Enhances Board with New Director and Committee Roles

The latest announcement is out from PACS Group Inc (PACS).

PACS Group, Inc. has announced the appointment of Evelyn Dilsaver as a Class II director to the company’s Board of Directors. Additionally, the composition of the Board’s audit, compensation, and nominating and corporate governance committees has been updated, with Dilsaver taking on roles as a member and chair across these committees, effective immediately. This reshuffle reflects the company’s commitment to strong governance and oversight.

