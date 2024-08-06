Pack Corporation Posts Solid Q2 Growth, Ups Dividend

Pack Corporation (JP:3950) has released an update.

Pack Corporation reported a strong second quarter with net sales increasing by 3.9% to 46,617 million yen, and a notable surge in operating profit by 18.4% to 3,525 million yen. Profits attributable to owners jumped by 40.6% to 2,999 million yen, while the company also announced a second-quarter dividend of 52.00 yen per share, indicating a healthy financial position.

