Pacific Textiles Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Pacific Textiles Holdings (HK:1382) has released an update.

Pacific Textiles Holdings successfully held its Annual General Meeting on August 15, 2024, where shareholders passed all proposed resolutions, including the adoption of new company articles, the re-election of board members, and the approval of dividends and share issuance mandates. Notably, the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as the company’s auditor and the authorization for the board to manage remuneration were affirmed with strong shareholder support.

