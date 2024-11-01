Pacific Textiles Advances in Vietnam Plant Recovery

Pacific Textiles Holdings (HK:1382) has released an update.

Pacific Textiles Holdings reports progress in restoring its Vietnam Hai Duong Plant, which has reached 70% of its pre-closure production capacity following repairs. The company continues efforts to replace damaged equipment and optimize production processes to fully recover from Typhoon Yagi. Investors are advised to remain cautious as the company works towards complete operational restoration.

