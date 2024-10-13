Pacific Smiles Welcomes New CEO Gary Carroll

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (AU:PSQ) has released an update.

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd has appointed Gary Carroll as their new Managing Director and CEO, succeeding Andrew Vidler. Carroll brings a wealth of experience from his previous CEO role at MindChamps Australia and a successful tenure at G8 Education, where he led a significant turnaround. The company is poised for its next growth phase, with Carroll at the helm to drive network optimization and expansion.

