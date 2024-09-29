Pacific Smiles Urges Shareholders to Reject Takeover Bid

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (AU:PSQ) has released an update.

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd has advised its shareholders to reject the off-market takeover bid from Genesis Capital, citing the bid’s failure to meet the company’s recent strong financial performance and the offer being significantly lower than a previous cash offer. Major shareholders, including MA Financial Group and co-founder Dr. Alison Hughes, have expressed intentions not to accept the bid, further indicating that Genesis Capital’s minimum acceptance condition cannot be currently satisfied.

For further insights into AU:PSQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.