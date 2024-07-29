Pacific Smiles Group Evaluates New Takeover Bid

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (AU:PSQ) has released an update.

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd has received a revised acquisition proposal from Genesis Capital at $1.90 per share, offering shareholders cash or the option for stock in the acquiring entity. The company’s board is weighing this new bid against an existing agreement with NDC BidCo Pty Ltd for $1.91 per share. Shareholders have been advised to await further guidance as the board reviews whether the new proposal constitutes a better offer.

