Pacific Oak REIT Amends Loan Agreement in June 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Pacific Oak Strategic Opportunity REIT ( (PCOK) ) has shared an announcement.

On February 26, 2025, Pacific Oak Strategic Opportunity REIT, Inc. entered into an amended and restated loan agreement with Pacific Oak Capital Advisors, LLC, reducing the interest rate and extending the maturity date of an initial $8 million loan, which was increased by an additional $2 million. This agreement, effective June 26, 2025, consolidates the loans, decreases the interest rate to 10% per annum, and extends the maturity date to June 30, 2028, or earlier under certain conditions, while securing the loan with 3 million shares of common stock in its subsidiary, Pacific Oak Residential Trust, Inc.

More about Pacific Oak Strategic Opportunity REIT

Pacific Oak Strategic Opportunity REIT, Inc. operates in the real estate investment trust industry, focusing on strategic opportunities through its subsidiary, Pacific Oak Residential Trust, Inc., which manages a portfolio of residential homes.

Average Trading Volume: 3,535

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $178.3M

For detailed information about PCOK stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue