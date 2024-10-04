Pacific Nickel Releases Governance Statement

Pacific Nickel Mines Limited (AU:PNM) has released an update.

Pacific Nickel Mines Limited has released their corporate governance statement for the 2024 financial year, which details adherence to ASX Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations. Available on the company’s website, this statement, approved by the board and current as of October 4, 2024, is essential for shareholders interested in the company’s governance practices.

