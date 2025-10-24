Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC Acquires Own Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC ( (GB:PHI) ) has issued an update.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC announced the purchase of 75,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 771.30p, which will be held in Treasury. This transaction affects the total number of shares in issue, now standing at 83,899,869, which shareholders can use as a denominator for regulatory calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC demonstrates strong financial stability with a robust balance sheet and significant improvements in profitability. However, cash flow challenges pose risks that need addressing for sustainable growth. The technical indicators suggest potential short-term weakness, while the low P/E ratio presents an attractive valuation. The positive outlook on Asian markets could enhance future performance, providing a balanced investment case.

Average Trading Volume: 166,337

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

