Pacific Green Technologies Secures Battery Storage Deal

Pacific Green Technologies ( (PGTK) ) has issued an update.

On August 5, 2025, Pacific Green Technologies announced a commitment agreement with ZEN Energy for 1.5GWh of battery energy storage across three projects in Australia. This agreement is a significant step in Pacific Green’s growth, enhancing its market presence and supporting its 7GWh project portfolio in the region.

More about Pacific Green Technologies

Pacific Green Technologies operates in the renewable energy industry, focusing on battery energy storage systems (BESS) and sustainable energy solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 7,632

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $30.23M

